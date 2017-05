Bryan Haeffele photos

The 2017 Wilton Go Green Festival on May 7 featured food and live music, face-painting, a silent auction, an interactive art activity, animals and exotic reptiles, and more. In addition to showcasing 14 community-wide initiatives and providing information on how people can get involved with the Wilton Pollinator Pathway, the festival also featured a Wilton fire engine, Gustave Whitehead replica plane, and solar-powered merry-go-round.