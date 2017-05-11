Bryan Haeffele photos

Romance and politics will collide on the Clune Center stage May 18-20, when Wilton High School presents The Pajama Game, a Tony Award-winning musical based on Richard Bissell’s 1953 novel 7½ Cents.

The Pajama Game takes place in the Sleep-Tite Pajama Factory in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where new superintendent Sid Sorokin, played by senior Ben Senneff, falls for feisty union representative Babe Williams, played by junior Rachel Strazza.

Their romance begins to blossom — that is, until Sleep-Tite employees are refused a seven-and-a-half-cent raise, and the pair find themselves on different sides of a union protest.

The Pajama Game follows Sid and Babe as they try to figure out how to love one another when the principles they value most are tearing them apart.

Director Meredith Walker said The Pajama Game was selected for this year’s spring musical because it’s “important to expose kids to shows they haven’t heard of.”

“Last year was Beauty and the Beast, so this year we thought we’d mix it up,” she said, adding that “the production of The Pajama Game is quite timely as our nation is currently dealing with the complexities of labor relations.”

Brooke Amodei — a member of the cast, president of the Little Theater Club, and a Warrior Words columnist — said The Pajama Game is “both musically and visually captivating.”

“Although it’s not as well known as other productions, we encourage people of all ages to come and see our play and experience the incredible talent this cast has to offer,” she said. “You will not be disappointed.”

Showtimes for the Wilton High School production are:

Thursday, May 18, at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 19, at 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 20, at 4 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students, and may be purchased at wiltonhighschool.org.

Information: 203-834-4844.