Garden club plant sale pre-sale is Wednesday

The Wilton Garden Club is holding a Plant Sale Pre-Sale, this Wednesday, May 10, from 9:30 to 1:30, in its greenhouse at Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. The public is welcome to get first choice before everything goes to the Town Green for the annual Mother’s Day Plant Sale this weekend, May 12 from noon to 6, and May 13 from 10 to 2.

In the greenhouse will be:

Select Annuals and Succulents

Hanging Flower Baskets

Colorful Patio Planters

Wall Hangings

Troughs and Glass Terrariums

Organically grown Herbs and Vegetables

Interesting House Plants

Mother’s Day Flower Baskets

Credit cards are accepted. The garden club thanks the community for its support. Proceeds from this sale are used to support Wilton Garden Club’s educational and horticultural endeavors, projects for civic beauty, and local philanthropic contributions. Free admission. For more information: www.wiltongardenclub.org