Garden club plant sale pre-sale is Wednesday

By Wilton Bulletin on May 9, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Lead News · 0 Comments

Members of the Wilton Garden Club show off some of the plants for sale at their greenhouse on Wednesday .

The Wilton Garden Club is holding a Plant Sale Pre-Sale, this Wednesday, May 10, from 9:30 to 1:30, in its greenhouse at Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road.  The public is welcome to get first choice before everything goes to the Town Green for the annual Mother’s Day Plant Sale this weekend, May 12 from noon to 6, and May 13 from 10 to 2.

In the greenhouse will be:

  • Select Annuals and Succulents
  • Hanging Flower Baskets
  • Colorful Patio Planters
  • Wall Hangings
  • Troughs and Glass Terrariums
  • Organically grown Herbs and Vegetables
  • Interesting House Plants
  • Mother’s Day Flower Baskets

Credit cards are accepted. The garden club thanks the community for its support.  Proceeds from this sale are used to support Wilton Garden Club’s educational and horticultural endeavors, projects for civic beauty, and local philanthropic contributions.  Free admission.  For more information:  www.wiltongardenclub.org

