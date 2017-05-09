Track: Wilton teams score wins over Central

The Wilton High boys and girls track and field teams both scored wins over Bridgeport Central at home on Monday.

BOYS

Wilton 79, Central 37

The Wilton boys team scored a 79-37 win over Central.

Richard Dineen and Brendan Quinlan were both double winners for the Warriors.

Quinlan took first in both the shot put (36’ 1.5”) and javelin (122’3’), while Dineen was first in both the 110m hurdles (18.2) and 300m hurdles (49.4).

Wilton swept the top three spots in all three distance races.

In the 800 meters, Flynn Crowther was first (2:10.2), Tyler Zengo was second (2:12.7) and Julian Alber was third (2:25.7).

In the 1600, Luke Maloney was first (5:09.1), Nicholas Ivanov second (5:17.6) and Sean Cunningham third (5:31.8).

In the 3200, it was Carsten Langholm in first (11:32.0), Sean Cunningham in second (11:39.0) and Dineen in third (12:37.8).

Andrew Nisco placed first in the 400 meters (54.6).

Finn Maloney was first in the javelin (108’11”), while Tyler Daher took first in the pole vault (8’0”).

Christian Anastos was second in both the 110 hurdles (21.2) and 300m hurdles (53.7).

John McFadden was second in both the discus (94’1”) and javelin (121’0”).

In the pole vault, Nicholas Furst was second (7’0”).

Samuel Wright finished third in both the 100 (12.0) and 200 (24.3).

GIRLS

Wilton 55, Central 8

The Wilton girls defeated the Hilltoppers 55-8, led by double winners Tatum Kelly and Sophia Kaplan.

Kelly ran to first in both the 100 meters (12.5) and 200 meters (27.0), while Kaplan was first in both the 100-meter hurdles (18.0) and 300-meter hurdles (51.8).

In the 400 meters, Wilton swept the top three spots with Elizabeth Healy in first (1:03.1), followed by Julia Vitarelli in second (1:06.5) and Lily Kealy in third (1:06.6).

In the 800, Emily Welch was first (2:30.9) and Nina Mellin second (2:31.9).

Meaghan Downey won the 1600 (6:05.4), with Elizabeth Lynch taking second (6:06.4) and Eliza Snyder third (6:17.0).

In the 3200, Adrianna Curtis was first (12:35.7) and Paula Perez Pelaez was second (13:56.0)

Covadonga Perez Pelaez was first in the shot put (31’ 2.5”) and second in the discus (74’10”).

Brady Faria was first in the javelin (76’9”) and second in the shot put (30’0”).

Hope Ullman was first in the discus (77’3”) and second in the javelin (63’4”)

Alex Uriarte was first in the triple jump (30’ 2.5”) and also took second in the high jump (4’4”).

Andreen Reid took first in the long jump (16’10”), in addition to second-place finishes in the 200 meters (28.0) and 300m hurdles (54.4), and a third place in the 100 (13.2).

Lacey Eller was second in both the long jump (13’9”) and triple jump (29’8”).

Also scoring points for Wilton with top-three finishes were Erica Smith, third in the javelin (60’2”); Lauren Chiappetta, third in the 300m hurdles (54.9); and Campbell Johnson, third in the long jump (13’3”).