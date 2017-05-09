Softball: Greenwich rallies in seventh to nip Wilton

After rallying from a 2-0 deficit to take a 3-2 lead in the top of the seventh, the Wilton High softball team suffered a painful 4-3 loss at Greenwich on Monday.

The Cardinals pulled out the win on a two-out, two-run single by Julie Gambino in the bottom of the seventh.

The Warriors fell to 6-9 overall, and 4-8 in the FCIAC, with the loss. Greenwich improved to 6-11.

The Cardinals scored an unearned run in the first and added a run in the fourth to take a 2-0 lead.

Wilton tied the game with two runs in the top of the fifth. Kate Shouvlin and Brianna Catino got things started with back-to-back walks, and Pippa Gosden followed with an RBI single. Catino later scored on a wild pitch.

The Warriors went up 3-2 with a run in the top of the seventh, as Eliza Ward reached on an error and later scored on another error.

In the bottom of the seventh, singles by Kelly Brogan and Julia D’Andrea put two runners on with one out. Wilton got the second out on a grounder back to the mound, but Gambino’s hit scored both runners to end the game.

Sophia Prieto got the win for Greenwich, allowing seven hits and four walks, while striking out six.

Shouvlin, a freshman, took the tough loss. She allowed four runs (three earned) on 11 hits. She walked none and struck out two.

Maya Farrell was 2-for-4 to lead the Wilton offense. Catino had a hit and walk, with one run scored. Also getting base hits were Ward (hit, run), Juliana Musilli (hit, walk), Claire Wilson (hit) and Gosden (hit). Sophia Strazza walked and Shouvlin walked and scored a run.

For Greenwich, D’Andrea was 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. Katherine Walko went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Michelle Morganti was 2-for-3 with a run scored. Getting one hit each were Gambino (two RBI), Julia Greco, Emma Beinstein and Allison Minyo.