Girls lacrosse: WHS downs McMahon on Senior Night

Rebecca Wistreich scored five goals and seven other Warriors scored as the Wilton High girls lacrosse team celebrated Senior Night with a 14-5 win over Brien McMahon on Monday at Lilly Field.

The Warriors, who ended a three-game losing streak, are now 9-5 overall on the season, and 8-3 in the FCIAC.

Wistreich also led the team with nine draw controls and two caused turnovers.

The Warriors got two goals from Zoe Lash, and single tallies from Ellie Armstrong, Margaret Smith, Julia Bonnist, Erika Bonnist, Sydney Brant and Jillian Lynch.

Smith had two assists, with single helpers from Armstrong and Erika Bonnist.

Paige Brown turned away 10 of 15 shots in goal, as the Warriors finished with a 32-15 edge in shots on goal over the Senators (2-10).

The team held a ceremony before the game to honor its nine seniors — Wistreich, Brant, Armstrong, Smith, Erika Bonnist, Elizabeth Kennard, Sarah Hinck, Ally DiSanto and Lynch.

Sacred Heart

The Warriors were coming off a 20-10 loss at Sacred Heart Academy in Hempstead, N.Y., on Saturday.

Smith, Wistreich and Lash each had two goals for Wilton, with single goals from Armstrong, Julia Bonnist, Erika Bonnist and Sophie Sudano.

Notching one assist each were Smith, Erika Bonnist, Wistreich and Sudano.

Julia Skillen won three draw controls and had two groundballs, while Lash had two draw controls and two groundballs.

Brown made two saves on nine shots, and Bridgette Wall had eight saves in 21 shots in goal for Wilton.