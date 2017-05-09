Wilton tennis teams sweep Stamford

The Wilton High boys and girls tennis team both notched wins over Stamford on Monday.

The Wilton boys evened their FCIAC record a 6-6 with a 7-0 win at home. The Warriors swept all seven matches in straight sets, losing only eight games.

The WHS girls defeated Stamford 6-1, sweeping the singles matches and two of the three doubles matches. The Warriors are now 8-4 overall and 8-3 in the FCIAC.

Results were:

BOYS

Wilton 7, Stamford 0

Singles:

Jay Cassone (W) def. Fernando Mauracher, 6-0, 6-1;

Quentin Thouvenot (W) def. Adarsh Sashanth, 6-0, 6-0;

Conrad Emerson (W) def. Rohith Narasaletty, 6-1, 6-0;

Tor Aronson (W) def. Max Meister, 6-0, 6-0;

Doubles:

Henry Murphy and Owen McKessy (W) def. Mike Rosinsky and Federico Morin, 6-0, 6-2;

Clay Adams and Harrison Tucker (W) def Jose Cerallos and Franco Estanislado, 6-1, 6-3;

Ryan Farinas and Trevor Johnson (W) def Jose Najarro and Leeroy Berja, 6-0, 6-0.

GIRLS

Wilton 6, Stamford 1

Singles:

Izzy Koziol (W) def. Cara Addison, 6-0, 6-0;

Cara Kilmartin (W) def. Emily Wharmby, 6-1, 6-1;

Jelena Sypher (W) def. Hannah Bushell, 6-0, 6-2;

Amber Li (W) def. Cindy Luo, 6-2, 6-0;

Doubles:

Taylor Yaghmaie and Devon Yaghmaie (S) def. Rachel Low and Alix Wadehra, 6-0, 6-1;

Hannah Jung and Kira Essig (W) def. Gabby Rivera and Sophia Neggesi, 6-1, 4-6, 6-2;

Meghan Golden and Gerri Fox (W) def. Nina Passaro and Maggie Meister, 6-0, 6-2.