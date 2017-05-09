SRO crowd voices concern for Ridgefield Road

A standing room only crowd of more than 120 angry residents made their impassioned plea May 8 before a public hearing at the Wilton Library of the Planning and Zoning Commission to forestall all age restricted housing overlay districts from historic Ridgefield Road, and even called for a moratorium on overlay districts until the zoning board can revise its regulations.

The regulations that allow for the age restricted housing overlays were enacted last fall by the zoning commission, but the residents claim they were kept out of the loop and thus did not get a chance to speak out against the concept at the time.

Now, resident Vicki Mavis has hired an attorney, Chris Russo of Fairfield, to “Preserve Ridgefield Road and Preserve Wilton,” as the first page of his 90-minute Powerpoint presentation said.

He presented a petition with signatures from more than 150 neighbors opposed to the overlay zone for Ridgefield Road.

They are upset for their property values, and they are upset because it is the only scenic road in Wilton. At several points in the meeting, the verbally clashed with the zoning commission members and the chairman had to call for order.

The more than four hours-long hearing was continued to May 22, at a location to be announced.

No mention was made at the meeting that the developer who is proposing an age restricted development for Ridgefield Road has cut back his plan from 35 units to 15 units.