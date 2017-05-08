Baseball: Black, Wilton blank Greenwich, 3-0

Billy Black continued his mastery on the mound as he hurled a three-hit shutout on Monday in the Wilton High baseball team’s 3-0 win over Greenwich at home.

It was the fourth straight win for the Warriors, who improved to 10-3 overall and 8-3 in the FCIAC.

Black (3-1) struck out five and walked one. He has allowed only three runs over 26 and two-thirds innings of work this season.

Connor Langan (3-3) took the loss for Greenwich, allowing three runs on five hits. He struck out five and walked one.

Wilton scored all three of its runs in the bottom of the sixth, with a double by Henry Strmecki, RBI single by Collin Kahal, RBI double by Dillon Lifrieri and RBI single by Kyle Phillips.

Greenwich dropped to 5-10 overall and 5-8 in the conference.