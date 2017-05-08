Norwalk River Rowing earns 10 medals at regatta

The Norwalk River Rowing Association’s novice and varsity teams raced at the Saratoga Invitational the weekend of April 29-30, with 14 crews bringing home medals in 10 events, including one gold-medal finish, four silver-medal finishes and nine bronze-medal finishes.

The 20th annual Saratoga Invitational regatta, held at Fish Creek in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., is America’s largest sprint race, featuring 10 lanes of 1,500-meter racing among top crews from throughout the Northeast.

More than 40 NRRA rowers from Wilton, Ridgefield, Norwalk, Fairfield, Darien, Stamford and Pound Ridge competed in this prestigious two-day race. The team started off strong and, despite high winds and rain on the first day, the women’s and men’s teams kept the momentum going.

NRRA’s Ian Trostle from Pound Ridge and Lorenzo Del’Innocenti from Westport grabbed the gold in the Varsity Men’s Lightweight Double at 5:27.7. This was one among many outstanding performances by team members, as NRRA came in the top five in a majority of its races against a field of 64 competitive teams.

Other NRRA medal winners included Luke Briglin, Austin Crowell, Adam Harley, Kevin Lenihan, Oliver Peacock, Ethan Reichgut, Brad Spiewak, Jamie Trentos, Matt Rauccio, Alex Stepnowsky and Kayla Heber, all from Wilton; Ben Hufnagel, Kaden Lints, John Markow and Lia Schlegel from Norwalk; Isabella DeSantis from Ridgefield; Neil ‘Bo’ Pollio from Darien; Josie Constantine from Stamford; and Lee McAndrews from Fairfield.