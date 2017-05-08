Car repair expert addresses Kiwanis Club

Mike Lindquist, owner of Wilton Auto & Tire, will tell Kiwanians how he turned a failing gas station into a successful auto repair business in his 21 years in Wilton. He is the Kiwanis Club’s guest speaker at its luncheon meeting on Wednesday, May 10.

Wilton Auto and Tire Center recently moved into a new, eight-bay operation in the former CL&P maintenance facility on Route 7 in North Wilton. Mike still owns and operates the Shell station in the center of town. How Shell became the fourth brand under Mike’s ownership at that location is a fascinating story of what it takes for an entrepreneur to succeed in Connecticut.

Mike is a 52-year-old Norwalk native who has been a professional auto technician since 1984. He lives in Sandy Hook. The repair portion of his business moved into the new facility at 658 Danbury Road this past February.

Mike he loves cars and anything mechanical, and he loves the challenge of “figuring stuff out,” including people. He says he does his best to create a warm and friendly environment, and be as transparent as he can when it comes to auto repair and maintenance.

The meeting will take place in WEPCO, 48 New Canaan Road. Non-members are welcome, but reservations are required. Further information is available by calling Bud Taylor at 203-354-0208.