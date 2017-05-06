Budget and remaining proposals passed at end of voting

The proposed budget and seven additional questions on the Annual Town Meeting ballot were passed by overwhelming majorities. Voting took place after the meeting on May 2 and adjourned voting on May 6.

The budget of $126.8 million was passed with 1,184 yes votes over 808 “no too high” votes and 19 “no too low” votes. Adoption of this budget will impose a mill rate of 27.7685, 1.58% higher than the current year’s mill rate.

The budget includes:

Board of Education operating budget: $80,572,640.

Board of Selectmen operating budget: $32,034,470.

Board of Selectmen capital budget: $1,174,406.

Debt service: $11,767,516.

Charter authority: $1,255,490.

The five-year road restoration project at $2.8 million to repave 15 miles of town-owned roads per year passed by a vote of 1,543 to 459.

The planning study, conceptual plan and other for police station renovation/expansion at $1,266,000 passed 1,034 to 975.

Replacement of Wilton High School tennis courts at a cost of $450,000 passed 1,175 to 830.

The first $100,000 of an estimated $1.6-million roof-replacement project for all or parts of the Cider Mill, Middlebrook and high school roofs was approved by a vote of 1,364 to 634.

The Middlebrook School elevator replacement project at $100,000 passed 1,367 to 637.

The two questions that did not require any expenditure of funds received the greatest support.

The new ordinance to adopt the state’s hours to allow the sale of alcoholic beverages in restaurants passed 1,668 to 340. This will allow alcohol sales Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 a.m., Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 a.m., Sunday, 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. and New Year’s Eve until 3 a.m.

The final question was to allow the discontinuance of Old 2 Rod Highway, an undeveloped road at the end of Wampum Hill Road. This passed 1,702 to 245.

Wilton’s registrars of voters report 2,007 electors cast ballots for a turnout of 16.2% There are 12,366 registered voters in Wilton.