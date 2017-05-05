Real Estate Sales: April 21-28, 2017

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from April 21 through April 28, 2017:

385 Nod Hill Road: lot B, American International Relocation Solutions LLC, to Gregory J. Hefner and Stephanie S. Hefner, $1,210,000.

17 Wilton Hills: unit 17, Mitchell Smiles and Geri S. Smiles, to Kaushal Ajitabh and Chetna Sharan, $840,000.

145 Seir Hill Road: Stephen C. Curley and Ann H. Curley, to Douglas A. Riggs and Heidi Eddy Riggs, $1,395,000.

790 Ridgefield Road: Craig E. Smith and Laurie C. Smith, to Christie Koolis and Mark Koolis, $750,000.

359 Mountain Road: Ann Marie Pompa, to Marlos L. Turcios and Filomena Turcios, $586,500.

52 Grey Rocks Road: lot 9, Nancy A. Miller, to Justin D. Smith and Suzanne Smith, $923,000.