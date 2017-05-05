Wilton Bulletin

Real Estate Sales: April 21-28, 2017

By Wilton Bulletin on May 5, 2017 in Lead News, Wilton Real Estate · 0 Comments

52 Grey Rocks Road

52 Grey Rocks Road

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from April 21  through April 28, 2017:

385 Nod Hill Road: lot B, American International Relocation Solutions LLC, to Gregory J. Hefner and Stephanie S. Hefner, $1,210,000.

17 Wilton Hills: unit 17, Mitchell Smiles and Geri S. Smiles, to Kaushal Ajitabh and Chetna Sharan, $840,000.

145 Seir Hill Road: Stephen C. Curley and Ann H. Curley, to Douglas A. Riggs and Heidi Eddy Riggs, $1,395,000.

790 Ridgefield Road: Craig E. Smith and Laurie C. Smith, to Christie Koolis and Mark Koolis, $750,000.

359 Mountain Road: Ann Marie Pompa, to Marlos L. Turcios and Filomena Turcios, $586,500.

52 Grey Rocks Road: lot 9, Nancy A. Miller, to Justin D. Smith and Suzanne Smith, $923,000.

Tags: ,

Previous Post Girls golf: Wreckers top Wilton
About author
Wilton Bulletin

Wilton Bulletin


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress