Girls golf: Wreckers top Wilton

By Wilton Bulletin on May 5, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

The Wilton High girls golf team suffered a 183 to 211 loss to Staples on Thursday at Longshore Country Club.

NoraNoel Nolan led the Warriors with a round of 45, followed by Morgan Hickey (57), Maya Fazio (54) and Sophia Kammerman (55).

For Staples, Alex McMahon was medalist with a 43, followed by Oliva Wood (45), Sophie Carozza (47) and Abigail Miller (48).

