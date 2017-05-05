Girls golf: Wreckers top Wilton

The Wilton High girls golf team suffered a 183 to 211 loss to Staples on Thursday at Longshore Country Club.

NoraNoel Nolan led the Warriors with a round of 45, followed by Morgan Hickey (57), Maya Fazio (54) and Sophia Kammerman (55).

For Staples, Alex McMahon was medalist with a 43, followed by Oliva Wood (45), Sophie Carozza (47) and Abigail Miller (48).