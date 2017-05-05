Tennis: Wilton teams fall to Greenwich

The Wilton High tennis teams both suffered losses to Greenwich on Thursday.
The Wilton girls team fell to the Cardinals, 5-2. The boys team lost 6-1.
Results were:
Girls tennis
Greewnich 5, Wilton 2
Singles:
Maddie Arnold (G) def. Natalie Ivanov (W) 7-6 (7-1), 6-1;
Izzy Koziol (W) def. Martine Fierro 7-6 (7-5), 6-4;
Tess Lamhaour (G) def. Jelena Sypher 3-6, 6-4, 6-2;
Cara Kilmartin (W) def. Ayaka Kurabayashi 4-6, 7-6 (7-1), 6-1;
Doubles:
Melanie Murphy and Sakura Yurugi (G) def. Rachel Low and Arden Lee, 6-4, 6-1;
Hannah Crasto and Kendall Schrohe (G) def. Kira Essig and Hannah Jung, 6-0, 7-6 (7-4);
Christina Gianesello and Elia Howarth (G) def. Alix Wadehra and Meghan Golden, 6-2, 6-4.
Boys tennis
Greenwich 6, Wilton 1
Singles:
Eric Toub (G) def. Jay Casson, 6-2, 6-3;
Henry Decoster (G) def. Quentin Thouvenot, 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (8-6);
Justin Speaker (G) def. Conrad Emerson, 6-0, 6-0;
Nick Liu (G) def. Tor Aronson, 6-0, 6-1;
Doubles:
Henry Murphy and Owen Mckessey (W) def. Nick Dagnino and Alex Litt;
Rach Gould and Alessio Fikre (G) def. Clay Adams and Rithwik Shivram, 3-6, 6-2, 7-5;
Bori Ardemosov and Hayden Witmer (G) def. Ryan Farinas and Trevor Johnson, 6-0, 7-6 (7-4).