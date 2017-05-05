Wilton Bulletin

Boys golf: Warriors fall to Hatters

By Wilton Bulletin on May 5, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

The Wilton High boys golf team traveled to Richter Park Golf Course on Thursday to contest a FCIAC match with the Hatters of Danbury — and came away from that encounter with a 10-stroke team loss, 180 to 190.

Freshman Robert Hickey, for the second time this season, led the Warriors in scoring, returning a total of 40 for the Park’s front nine, seven holes of which are accompanied by water carries and hazards.

Hickey’s card included a birdie 4 on the second hole, a par 5 of 495 yards. West Lake borders the right side of the fairway tee to green. Hickey’s third swing from 76 yards out with a 56-degree wedge caught the green and rolled to two foot tap-in distance.

Senior Sean Westerholm, playing from the five position, saved his birdie for the 508-yard, par 5 eighth. His third was a 9 iron from 125 yards to five feet from the flagstick. A left to right firm putt dropped in the cup.

Westerholm and Drew Saumier each penciled in 49 stroke totals on their cards.

Joe Mooney of Danbury took medal honors with a 39 stroke effort.

Tags:

Previous Post Hynes resigns as Wilton field hockey coach Next Post Tennis: Wilton teams fall to Greenwich
About author
Wilton Bulletin

Wilton Bulletin


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress