Boys golf: Warriors fall to Hatters

The Wilton High boys golf team traveled to Richter Park Golf Course on Thursday to contest a FCIAC match with the Hatters of Danbury — and came away from that encounter with a 10-stroke team loss, 180 to 190.

Freshman Robert Hickey, for the second time this season, led the Warriors in scoring, returning a total of 40 for the Park’s front nine, seven holes of which are accompanied by water carries and hazards.

Hickey’s card included a birdie 4 on the second hole, a par 5 of 495 yards. West Lake borders the right side of the fairway tee to green. Hickey’s third swing from 76 yards out with a 56-degree wedge caught the green and rolled to two foot tap-in distance.

Senior Sean Westerholm, playing from the five position, saved his birdie for the 508-yard, par 5 eighth. His third was a 9 iron from 125 yards to five feet from the flagstick. A left to right firm putt dropped in the cup.

Westerholm and Drew Saumier each penciled in 49 stroke totals on their cards.

Joe Mooney of Danbury took medal honors with a 39 stroke effort.