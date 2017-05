A local chapter of the nonprofit organization Ekal Vidyalaya will host a Mother’s Day 5K Run and Walk at Merwin Meadows Park on Sunday, May 14, to help support Ekal’s mission of bringing basic education to children in rural India.

The 5K will start at 9 a.m. Registration is $20 per adult and $10 per child. Merwin Meadows is at 52 Lovers Lane.

Information and registration: ekal.org/us/event/5-k-run.