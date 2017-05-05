Town offered compromise in sexual assault lawsuit

Attorneys for the family suing the town and Wilton Board of Education alleging their preschool-aged daughter was sexually assaulted by former Miller-Driscoll paraprofessional Eric Von Kohorn have offered a compromise.

In offers filed on Thursday, May 4, plaintiffs in the suit Girl Doe PPA v. Wilton Board of Education Et Al offered the following settlement:

$500,000 to fully resolve the individual claim of “Father Doe.”

$500,000 to resolve the individual claim of “Mother Doe.”

$4,500,000 to fully resolve all claims of the minor Girl Doe PPA Mother Doe and Father Doe.

The plaintiffs also filed briefs disclosing two expert witnesses who may be called in the event the lawsuit goes to trial.

One is Eileen C. Treacy, Ph.D. of the Bronx, N.Y., whom plaintiffs say is a psychologist specializing in applied developmental psychology and an independent court expert in the areas of sexual abuse and assault and developmental psychology.

According to the brief, Treacy evaluated the child and will testify regarding the cause, nature and degree of the her alleged injury and residual effects. She is also expected to offer her opinion from her evaluation of the girl that demonstrates “overwhelming” evidence she was sexually assaulted by Von Kohorn.

In addition to Treacy, the plaintiffs disclosed a second expert witness, Sharon Cooper, M.D., of Fort Bragg, N.C., who holds a number of positions including that of staff developmental and forensic pediatrician at the Womack Army Medical Center. She is also an adjunct professor of pediatrics at the School of Medicine of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

She has evaluated the girl and her parents and is expected of testify on the degree of the girl’s alleged injury, its related residual effects, and the impact the incident had on the girl’s family and how that affects the girl.

Because of the insolvency of the town’s excess insurance carrier, which was disclosed last week, any jury trial has been pushed off to Nov. 1, 2017.

The town’s motion to summary judgment, filed in March and heard in court last month, is still pending. A ruling on the plaintiffs’ request to depose Von Kohorn, who is in prison, has not been published.