Town offered compromise in sexual assault lawsuit

By Jeannette Ross on May 5, 2017 in Lead News, Regional, Schools · 2 Comments

Attorneys for the family suing the town and Wilton Board of Education alleging their preschool-aged daughter was sexually assaulted by former Miller-Driscoll paraprofessional Eric Von Kohorn have offered a compromise.

In offers filed on Thursday, May 4, plaintiffs in the suit Girl Doe PPA v. Wilton Board of Education Et Al offered the following settlement:

  • $500,000 to fully resolve the individual claim of “Father Doe.”
  • $500,000 to resolve the individual claim of “Mother Doe.”
  • $4,500,000 to fully resolve all claims of the minor Girl Doe PPA Mother Doe and Father Doe.

The plaintiffs also filed briefs disclosing two expert witnesses who may be called in the event the lawsuit goes to trial.

One is Eileen C. Treacy, Ph.D. of the Bronx, N.Y., whom plaintiffs say is a psychologist specializing in applied developmental psychology and an independent court expert in the areas of sexual abuse and assault and developmental psychology.

According to the brief, Treacy evaluated the child and will testify regarding the cause, nature and degree of the her alleged injury and residual effects. She is also expected to offer her opinion from her evaluation of the girl that demonstrates “overwhelming” evidence she was sexually assaulted by Von Kohorn.

In addition to Treacy, the plaintiffs disclosed a second expert witness, Sharon Cooper, M.D., of Fort Bragg, N.C., who holds a number of positions including that of staff developmental and forensic pediatrician at the Womack Army Medical Center. She is also an adjunct professor of pediatrics at the School of Medicine of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

She has evaluated the girl and her parents and is expected of testify on the degree of the girl’s alleged injury, its related residual effects, and the impact the incident had on the girl’s family and how that affects the girl.

Because of the insolvency of the town’s excess insurance carrier, which was disclosed last week, any jury trial has been pushed off to Nov. 1, 2017.

The town’s motion to summary judgment, filed in March and heard in court last month, is still pending. A ruling on the plaintiffs’ request to depose Von Kohorn, who is in prison, has not been published.

  • frustrated commuter

    The offer is a stretch, but who knows what might happen at a jury trial if the motion for summary judgment is not dismissed and the Town/BOE are held liable. If the case does go to trial (and for purposes of pre-trial settlement discussions), my reading is that the Town and BOE don’t have enough insurance to pay $5.5 million, given the insolvency of the excess liability insurer and the limits on individual claim payments by the Connecticut guaranty fund. You should assume that there will be no payments by the California Superintendent of Insurance on behalf of the excess liability insurer for many years, if ever. Consider this in voting tomorrow – the Town/BofE need to save every penny they can. Are there any attorneys out there who know if a judgment creditor levy on assets of a Town/Board of Education in CT?

  • Deeply saddened

    Any judgment will have to be paid. Courts do not care if you have insurance or not. Not the courts problem. This case is in the local news on a daily basis now despite the criticism of even the BOE head who has been on that board for 7 1/2 years and still claims to know nothing about the case. Sworn depositions are out! He says he cares about the children in the schools but will not scrutinize the facts? The Stamford paper has written about the case and its parallels to the Stamford school scandal. Darien’s editor has done a HAN news network live piece on it. Why aren’t the people of Wilton rising up over this? Why aren’t they enveloping the child with support? The facts are soooooo disturbing. Eric Von Kohorn was in the schools for years. He should never have been hired. He should never have taken a child alone to the bathroom. He should have been fired when he admitted he lied. No one is championing for the safety of this child or others except a handful of people and the lawyers. Why is that? Where is the accountability? I am deeply saddened by the communities lack of meaningful response. Everyone just wants to look away even though a child was hurt. The sexual predator consumed child pornograohy in which babies were being raped and then sought to work with Wilton’s youngest and most vulnerable! Connect the dots people. Stop what you are doing and speak up for the safety of the children.

