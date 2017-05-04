Letter: Volunteers thank community for successful book sale

To the Editors:

With the help of many people, the Wilton Library April Book Sale was again a very successful community event and fund-raiser. First, our sincere thanks go to the loyal book sorters and pricers who meet twice each week throughout most of the year under the capable leadership of Jan MacEwen and Jan Galletly. They organize donated books and prepare inventory for the sales.

We appreciate Bob and Carol Russell for their steady attention to collecting rare, old books and those for the silent auction. Special gratitude goes to Suzanne Flaim, our cashier recruitment chairperson and to the helpful staff of the library, especially Janet Crystal, Rich Hubli, Jose Marquez, and Juan Carlos Olivares who aided us in so many ways. Helping make our sale a success were the many volunteer cashiers and workers, many ABC students, several Boy Scouts, the Village Market, the Rotary Club of Wilton with their delicious hot dogs, Dunkin’ Donuts, Taylor Rental, and the many Wilton residents who allowed us to place lawn signs on their property. Also, thank you, hundreds of citizens who bought at the sale, helping to support the library.

On May 8th the bins on Godfrey Place will reopen, ready to take your “gently” used books for our next event. Please look to buy more books on sale July 15 at Wilton’s community sidewalk celebration and during our fall book sale Sept. 23-25.

Lila Griswold, Janet Zuckerman, Patty Connor, Kim Healy, and Pat Gould

Wilton, April 27