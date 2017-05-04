Boys track: Breene continues to dominate races

While the Wilton High boys track and field team lost to both opponents at last Thursday’s tri-meet in New Canaan, the Warriors got big efforts from Chris Colbert and Aaron Breene, who combined for five wins.

Breene in particular had an impressive meet, taking first place in three distance events — the 800 meters (2:03.24), 1600 meters (4:29.1) and 3200 meters (9:46.9).

Colbert was a double winner, taking first in both the 200 meters (23.1) and 400 meters (50.16).

Wilton’s only other top-three finishes were turned in by Brendan Quinlan, who was third in the javelin (127’4”), and Tyler Daher, who took third in the pole vault (9’0”).

The Warriors (1-4) lost to both Brien McMahon, 103-47, and New Canaan, 105-45.

Tuesday’s meet

On Tuesday, the Warriors lost to both Fairfield Warde and Darien in a tri-meet at Darien.

Breene had Wilton’s only win in the overall results, taking first in the 3200 meters in a time of 9:30.46.

Colbert was second in 100 (11.6) and 200 (22.56), while Robbie Hermann took third in the 400 (54.38).

In the field events, Joe McFadden finished third in both the shot put (39’ 9.5”) and javelin (114’ 10”), aand Tyler Daher took third in the pole vault (8’6”).