Girls track: Reid breaks WHS long jump record

The Wilton girls track and field team took part in the 37th O’Grady Relays, held last Friday and Saturday at Danbury High School.

Andreen Reid provided the highlight for Wilton, as the sophomore finished third in the long jump with a leap of 17’4” — breaking the school record.

The old record of 17’0” had been set by Heather Dahl in 1985.

The Warriors had three runners in the 2K steeplechase. Morgan McCormick was 13th (8:38.52), Emily Welch 16th (8:43.69) and Elizabeth Lynch 20th (9:02.87).

Meri Santomero took seventh in the high jump (4’8”).

In the 4×400, the team of Lily Kealy, Julia Vitarelli, Olivia Vitarelli and Ashley Vitarelli was 11th (4:33.11), while the the 4×800 team of Elizabeth Healy, Lily Kealy, Nina Mellin and Emily Welch also placed 11th (10:47.52).

Wilton took 11th in the distance medley relay with the team of Elizabeth Healy, Julia Vitarelli, Nina Mellin and Morgan McCormick (13:20.88).

In the sprint medley relay, the team of Lauren Chiappetta, Claudia Nanez, Amanda Perry and Emma Westerholm was 26th (5:04.45).

The 4×100 team of Tatum Kelly, Claudia Nanez, Sophia Kaplan and Campbell Johnson was 23rd (56.43).

Other top-20 efforts were turned in by Sophia Kaplan, who was 14th in the 300m hurdles (51.05) and Anna Rava, who was 17th in the pole vault (7’3”).

In the shot put, Brady Faria finished 18th (29’5”) and Covadonga Perez Pelaez was 19th (29’4”).

Split results

Led by double winners Tatum Kelly and Meri Santomero, Wilton achieved a split result in a tri-meet on Monday at Fairfield Warde.

Wilton lost a tough decision to Warde, 74-71, but easily beat Darien, 97-48.

Kelly ran to first place in both the 100 meters (13.1) and 200 meters (28.1), while Santomero was the winner in both the 100m hurdles (18.0) and 300m hurdles (51.3). Santomero was also second in the high jump (4’10”).

The Warriors (5-2) also got wins from Anna Rava in the pole vault (8’3”) and Covadonga Perez Pelaez in the discus (88’0”). Perez Pelaez also finished third in the shot put (29’11”).

Morgan McCormick placed second in both the 1600 meters (5:38.9) and 3200 meters (12:05.5)

Bianca Reuter was second in the 200 meters (28.3) and third in the 400 (1:04.2).

Brady Faria took second in the shot put (30’11”), third in the javelin (72’2”) and fifth in the discus (74’0”).

Andreen Reid placed second in the 300m hurdles (51.9) and third in both the 200 meters (28.4) and the long jump (15’3”).

Elizabeth Healy finished second in the 800 meters (2:33.7), Emily Welch was third in the 1600 (5:41.5), and Nina Mellin was fourth in the 1600 (5:45.0).

Alex Uriarte took fourth in the both the high jump (4’4”) and triple jump (29’7.25”), and tied for fifth in the 100 meters (14.1).

Fifth-place finishes were recorded by Claudia Nanez in the 100 (14.1) and 200 (28.9), Lauren Chiappetta in the 100m hurdles (20.4), Sophia Kaplan in the 300m hurdles (53.5) and Lacey Eller in the triple jump (29’ 5.5”).