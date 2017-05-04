Second suspect arrested in bank robbery

Wilton Police arrested a 36-year-old Stamford man on a warrant May 3 at Norwalk Superior Court in connection with the bank robbery Feb. 24 at the Fairfield County Bank, 941 Danbury Road.

It was the second arrest in the bank robbery case.

Spero Moschos, of 141 Knox Road, Stamford, was charged with second degree robbery, conspiracy to commit second degree robbery, and held on $150,000 bond. He was arraigned the same day.

Police received a report of a robbery in process just before 3 p.m. on Feb. 24, at the bank in the Georgetown section of Wilton. When police arrived they discovered a man had entered the bank and demanded cash. There was no weapon visible or threatened and he left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect fled the scene in a green 1997 Honda Accord, which was abandoned and recovered a short distance from the bank. The police investigation revealed the car had been recently purchased on the website Letgo.

A search warrant executed on Letgo accounts identified Joseph Boccuzzi, age 34, of 1 Maplewood Terrace, in Norwalk, as a suspect. While police interviewed Boccuzzi he confessed to committing the bank robbery in Wilton. Boccuzzi also confessed to committing three additional bank robberies and one attempted bank robbery at other banks in Fairfield County, according to police.

Boccuzzi was arrested Friday, April 14, and charged with robbery in the 2nd degree and larceny in the 1st degree. Wilton police said the arrest was the result of “remarkable collaboration” between the Wilton, Fairfield, Stamford, and Norwalk police departments.