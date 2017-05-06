Wilton Bulletin

DNKL will bring Dalai Lama’s niece to Ridgefield

By Christopher Burns on May 6, 2017 in Events, Happenings, Lead News, Regional, Religion · 0 Comments

Redding’s DNKL, the Tibetan Center for Universal Peace, will host the Dalai Lama’s niece at the Ridgefield Playhouse on Saturday, June 17, from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Tencho Gyatso, niece of the Dalai Lama, will reveal the Dalai Lama’s life in a stunning visual presentation woven together with her highly personal and heartfelt narration.

Gyatso’s presentation will be accompanied by “deeply moving music” performed by Nawang Khechog, the first Tibetan Grammy nominee and the most renowned Tibetan flutist in the world.

“His original music, which he aims as a means to inspire nonviolence and compassion, fits perfectly with the living compassionate life of the Dalai Lama,” a press release says.

His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, is the spiritual leader of the Tibetan people.

Forced into exile in 1959 by the Chinese communist colonization of Tibet, which continues to this day, he has continued to inspire the Tibetan people and also inspires millions of others the world over.

Information: http://ridgefieldplayhouse.org/events/living-compassion/

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Real Estate Sales: April 21-28, 2017 Next Post French summer camp
About author
Christopher Burns

Christopher Burns


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress